UnitedHealth: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) _ UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.38 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $3.52. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $3.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $64.42 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.67 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.25 to $16.55 per share.

UnitedHealth shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 12%. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

