Union Bankshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) _ Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.2 million.
The bank, based in Morrisville, Vermont, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.
Union Bankshares shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.26, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.
