Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 10:24 a.m.
1 of17 A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 People gather in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters, right, and Chair of the Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer attend a NATO leaders virtual summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will seek Friday to reassure member countries on the alliance's eastern flank that their security is guaranteed as Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine closes in on the capital Kyiv. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting with top envoys from the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Vladislav Deinego of the Luhansk People's Republic and Sergei Peresada, of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia recognized the regions as independent states and then pointed at their request for military assistance to invade Ukraine. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, attends a meeting with top envoys from the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Vladislav Deinego of the Luhansk People's Republic, center, and Sergei Peresada of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), right, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia recognized the regions as independent states and then pointed at their request for military assistance to invade Ukraine. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. U.N. officials said that 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes and estimated up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Flowers and candles were left in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Copenhagen, Friday, Feb. 25 2022. Condemnation of Russian invasion of Ukraine, from the highest levels to common people reactions, is flourishing all over the world. (Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Claus Bech/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 A woman pushes a baby stroller after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine's capital Friday, in what appeared to be an encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
Pre-dawn explosions rocked Kyiv, and gunfire was reported in parts of the city, while Ukraine's military said a group of Russian spies and saboteurs was seen on the capital's outskirts. Police told people not to exit a central subway station because of gunfire in the area.
Written By
MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS