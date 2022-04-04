Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and NEBI QENA, Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 4:04 p.m.
1 of24 Journalists stand by a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 In the courtyard of their house, Vlad Tanyuk, 6, looks at the grave of his mother Ira Tanyuk, who died because of starvation and stress due to the war, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 A neighbor comforts Natalya, whose husband and nephew were killed by Russian forces, as she cries in her garden in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 A Ukrainian serviceman walks past the Antonov An-225 aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 People board a tram, as smoke rises in the air following a Russian attack a day before, in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks next to the bodies of her husband, brother, and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, centre, reacts, during his funeral ceremony, after he killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 Soldiers place the Ukrainian flag on the coffin of 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, during his funeral ceremony, after after he was killed in action, at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 The charred body of a man along with five other people, lie on the ground in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 The wife, center, of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, second right, prays and mourns his death before his funeral ceremony, after he was killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Ira Gavriluk holds her cat outside her house, where his husband and brother were killed, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 People gather around a soup kitchen in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 Ukrainian soldiers examine destroyed Russian military vehicles following a battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
The grisly images of battered bodies left out in the open or hastily buried led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Germany reacted by expelling 40 Russian diplomats, and U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and NEBI QENA