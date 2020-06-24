USA Technologies: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $43.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.3 million.

USA Technologies shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.50, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

