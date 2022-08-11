US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer Aug. 11, 2022 Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 11:25 a.m.
FILE - In this May 10, 2020 file photo, a shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store in southeast Denver.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2013, file photo, workers load large containers of nectarines for sorting at Eastern ProPak Farmers Cooperative in Glassboro, N.J.
FILE - In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, tractor trailers loaded with shipping containers drive through a traffic circle in the container yard at the Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City Terminal, on Feb. 2, 2022.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years and a sign that some of the U.S. economy's inflationary pressures cooled last month.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.5% in July. It was the first monthly drop since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June.
