US Ecology: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ US Ecology Inc. (ECOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $92.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of $2.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The radioactive and hazardous waste services company posted revenue of $241.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $389.4 million, or $12.51 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $933.9 million.

US Ecology shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $39.30, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECOL