UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1ImprlPeten 2.10 +1.61 Up327.7
2CyrenLtdrs 5.93 +3.66 Up161.2
3LantheusHld 46.63 +17.78 Up61.6
4BeautyHltA 19.17 +5.77 Up 43.1
5Overstk.com 53.98 +14.27 Up 35.9
6CarGurus 46.44 +12.00 Up 34.8
7RenewEnergy 43.81 +10.41 Up 31.2
8TactileSys 19.33 +4.45 Up 29.9
9DraftKings 22.20 +4.91 Up 28.4
10GldnNuggA 8.10 +1.76 Up 27.8
11EnjoyTechn 3.70 +.80 Up 27.6
12AeriePharm 7.64 +1.64 Up 27.3
13Axogen 9.39 +2.00 Up 27.1
14Schrodinger 32.64 +6.90 Up 26.8
15PerformShip 3.47 +.72 Up 26.2
16MagniteInc 14.15 +2.93 Up 26.1
17AgoraInc 11.25 +2.31 Up 25.8
18SierraWr 18.45 +3.60 Up 24.2
19Roku 139.61 +27.15 Up 24.1
20CelsiusHldg 63.76 +12.13 Up 23.5
21908Devices 16.15 +2.96 Up 22.4
22SproutSocl 64.36 +11.66 Up 22.1
23GWGHldgsh 4.45 +.80 Up 21.9
24SmartSand 3.22 +.56 Up 21.1
25AkebiaThera 2.19 +.38 Up 21.0
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1KodiakScih 8.82 —43.77 Off 83.2
2HeadHntGp 15.03 —23.96 Off 61.5
3Baudaxrs 1.77 —2.46 Off 58.2
4Yandex 18.94 —25.81 Off 57.7
5MarathDigt 23.07 —27.93 Off 54.8
6Carparts 8.16 —7.82 Off 48.9
7Bandwith 30.34 —20.98 Off 40.9
8DognssIntA 2.58 —1.69 Off 39.6
9Orphazym 1.26 .82 Off 39.4
10OzonHldgs 11.60 —7.35 Off 38.8
11Kidpikn 2.45 —1.41 Off 36.5
12AllarityThn 4.25 —2.34 Off 35.5
13Everbridge 30.61 —14.93 Off 32.8
14Missfreshn 1.90 .83 Off 30.4
15MannKind 2.72 —1.14 Off 29.5
16Vaccitechn 6.44 —2.70 Off 29.5
17FATBrands 7.51 —3.05 Off 28.9
18MarisTechn 1.62 .65 Off 28.6
19HomologMed 2.76 —1.10 Off 28.5
20KalturaIncn 2.23 .85 Off 27.6
21MarinusPh 8.11 —3.09 Off 27.6
22Karyopharm 10.49 —3.89 Off 27.1
23LivePerson 18.10 —6.49 Off 26.4
24RentACtr 29.39 —10.16 Off 25.7
25FastRadiAn 2.30 .78 Off 25.3
