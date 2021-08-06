Skip to main content
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) - The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1Beyondsprng
26.87 +17.35 Up182.2
2ScorMdiaAn 33.38 +17.73 Up113.3
3BitDigital 17.55 +8.55 Up 95.0
4KaixinAutoHl 3.16 +1.26 Up 66.3
5ImmunerAn 28.23 +10.64 Up 60.5
6ImplNeuPhrn 22.40 +8.34 Up 59.3
7ArcturusTh 49.30 +17.99 Up 57.5
8RobnhoodAn 55.01 +19.86 Up 56.5
9SCWorxCp 3.22 +1.01 Up 45.7
10Ever-Glory 3.25 +.99 Up 43.8
11Sphere3Dg 4.86 +1.48 Up 43.8
12InfinityPharm 2.98 +.86 Up 40.6
13PainTherap 96.41 +26.88 Up38.7
14SiTimeCp 187.59 +51.95 Up 38.3
15CaribouBion 22.39 +6.19 Up 38.2
16eXpWorlds 49.09 +13.17 Up 36.7
17TrnslateBio 37.74 +10.10 Up 36.5
18ThernPharn 10.08 +2.58 Up 34.4
19REEAuton 10.75 +2.70 Up 33.5
20AtomeraInc 23.55 +5.90 Up 33.4
21TravelCntr 38.53 +9.61 Up 33.2
22EditasMed 55.59 +13.73 Up 32.8
23KadmonHldn 4.98 +1.22 Up 32.4
24JointCorp 104.52 +25.53 Up 32.3
25DixieGrouph 3.75 +.91 Up 32.0
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1Zymergenn 12.33 —22.46 Off 64.6
2LiveVentures 30.91 —32.89 Off 51.6
3Neuronetcs 8.62 —4.64 Off 35.0
4Karyopharm 5.52 —2.81 Off 33.7
5TGTherapeut 23.52 —11.47 Off 32.8
6Cardlytics 88.34 —37.62 Off 29.9
7MarinSoftwrs 5.87 —2.41 Off 29.1
8DicernaPhrm 27.25 —10.26 Off 27.4
9Amedisys 191.34 —69.28 Off 26.6
10Immunovant 7.75 —2.71 Off 25.9
11DZSInc 14.69 —5.06 Off 25.6
12LathamGrwn 20.47 —6.81 Off 25.0
13NewtekBusn 26.21 —8.68 Off 24.9
14EnsysceBion 4.25 —1.40 Off 24.8
15XeriaPhrm 2.31 .76 Off 24.8
16OneSpanInc 18.66 —6.01 Off 24.4
17OptimumBkh 5.24 —1.67 Off 24.2
18AvidTechnol 28.40 —8.99 Off 24.0
19YunhongCTI 1.87 .57 Off 23.4
20KaivalBrn 6.34 —1.82 Off 22.3
21Bridgelineh 5.00 —1.40 Off 21.9
22CommScope 16.54 —4.62 Off 21.8
23ItronInc 77.11 —21.51 Off 21.8
24CentAlum 11.47 —3.09 Off 21.2
25TrueCar 4.16 —1.10 Off 20.9
—————————
