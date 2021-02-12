1KalvistaPh 42.57 +27.36 Up179.9
2AppliedUVn 13.24 +8.03 Up154.1
3BsquareCp 7.83 +4.64 Up145.5
4CodeChNew 6.75 +3.85 Up132.8
5ArteloBiosc 2.66 +1.48 Up125.4
6CanaanInc 13.04 +7.02 Up116.6
7IFreshh 2.47 +1.31 Up112.9
8RiotBlock 49.28 +25.90 Up110.8
9WunongNetn 32.19 +16.52 Up105.4
10RCMTech 5.94 +2.97 Up100.0
11Ocugen 10.28 +5.03 Up 95.8
12Bio-Path 8.93 +4.29 Up 92.5
13VeruInc 20.78 +9.89 Up 90.7
14CmstkHldg 6.69 +3.13 Up 87.9
15CMLifeSciA 25.81 +12.00 Up 86.9
16SundialGrh 2.08 +.95 Up 84.1
17NovanInc 2.55 +1.13 Up 79.6
18TorchlightE 2.85 +1.25 Up 78.1
19SeanrgyMhrs 2.01 +.86 Up 74.8
20TOPShiprs 3.67 +1.55 Up 73.1
21ARYAScIIIn 19.34 +8.13 Up 72.5
22MaraPatnh 38.46 +15.94 Up 70.8
23SalemMedia 3.09 +1.28 Up 70.7
24IterumTherh 2.26 +.93 Up 69.9
25CancrGenh 6.72 +2.76 Up 69.7
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1BigRockPartn 35.81 —22.70 Off 38.8
2AmicusThera 12.57 —7.52 Off 37.4
3Onocrusn 17.40 —6.60 Off 27.5
4KossCorp h 14.78 —5.20 Off 26.0
5BigRockPrt 1.83 .62 Off 25.3
6SanaraMdn 30.00 —8.91 Off 22.9
7CapstnTurb 9.72 —2.73 Off 21.9
8ErytechPhr 9.05 —2.53 Off 21.8
9AerSale 11.63 —3.08 Off 20.9
10Fluidigm 5.55 —1.33 Off 19.3
11WheelerRE 3.80 .86 Off 18.5
12Galapagos 86.29 —19.05 Off 18.1
13AppliedTher 21.79 —4.70 Off 17.7
14LimbachHld 12.33 —2.63 Off 17.6
15DavidsTeag 4.37 .93 Off 17.5
16CASIPharh 2.89 .59 Off 17.0
17Qualys 103.54 —21.10 Off 16.9
18HOFResEnt 2.60 .50 Off 16.1
19MotorcarPts 21.11 —4.05 Off 16.1
20BlueBirdCp 18.44 —3.52 Off 16.0
21ScholrRock 54.44 —10.22 Off 15.8
22ClovisOncol 7.90 —1.46 Off 15.6
23LigandPharm 172.46 —30.57 Off15.1
24Replimune 36.89 —6.50 Off 15.0
25KeyTronic 7.81 —1.36 Off 14.8
—————————