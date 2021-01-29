https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-15909635.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1KossCorp h
|64.00
|+60.66
|Up1816.2
|2SiebertFncl
|8.22
|+4.52
|Up122.2
|3MingZhuLgn
|35.34
|+18.04
|Up104.3
|4ConverLabn
|20.82
|+9.74
|Up
|87.9
|5IconixBrnd
|2.85
|+1.32
|Up
|86.3
|6SinoGlobShrs
|5.87
|+2.60
|Up
|79.5
|7Novavax
|220.94
|+93.96
|Up
|74.0
|8VaxartInch
|11.98
|+4.84
|Up
|67.8
|9PropSolAcun
|22.34
|+8.77
|Up
|64.6
|10JanOneInc
|9.01
|+3.49
|Up
|63.2
|11FulgentGenet
|110.49
|+41.25
|Up59.6
|12VirBiotech
|64.54
|+24.01
|Up
|59.2
|13OrbitEnGp
|7.78
|+2.78
|Up
|55.6
|14PainTherap
|19.82
|+6.95
|Up
|54.0
|15NatlBeverage
|151.54
|+53.10
|Up53.9
|16Aemetish
|6.77
|+2.37
|Up
|53.9
|17SundEngy
|3.10
|+1.04
|Up
|50.5
|18AspiraWmHl
|8.92
|+2.93
|Up
|48.9
|19FossilGrp
|14.50
|+4.63
|Up
|46.9
|20Workhorsers
|34.32
|+10.81
|Up
|46.0
|21BigRockPartn
|58.74
|+18.29
|Up
|45.2
|22InovioPharm
|12.75
|+3.75
|Up
|41.7
|23EuroDryn
|8.94
|+2.54
|Up
|39.7
|24LianlouSmrs
|8.23
|+2.29
|Up
|38.6
|25The9Ltdrs
|15.38
|+4.20
|Up
|37.6
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1eHealthInc
|47.85
|—31.89
|Off
|40.0
|2IRhythmTc
|168.42
|—84.32
|Off
|33.4
|3GritstneOnc
|18.10
|—9.01
|Off
|33.2
|4UcommuneInt
|3.35
|—1.55
|Off
|31.6
|5Avingern
|1.46
|—
|.67
|Off
|31.5
|6ExelaTchrs
|2.15
|—
|.94
|Off
|30.4
|736KrHoldg
|3.70
|—1.60
|Off
|30.2
|8OceanPwr
|4.01
|—1.59
|Off
|28.4
|9SteelConnctlf
|1.79
|—
|.68
|Off
|27.5
|10OballonTh
|4.50
|—1.52
|Off
|25.2
|11ReadingIntA
|5.65
|—1.87
|Off
|24.9
|12PioneerPwr
|6.78
|—2.22
|Off
|24.7
|13CogentBiors
|8.77
|—2.68
|Off
|23.4
|14PMVPharn
|34.14
|—10.32
|Off
|23.2
|15KodiakScih
|126.31
|—38.02
|Off
|23.1
|16DareBiosc
|2.26
|—
|.66
|Off
|22.6
|17Sunworks
|17.74
|—5.16
|Off
|22.5
|18RhythmPhr
|30.69
|—8.80
|Off
|22.3
|19ReproMed
|4.04
|—1.14
|Off
|22.0
|20KymeraThn
|61.95
|—17.22
|Off
|21.8
|21BioanlytSys
|11.55
|—3.11
|Off
|21.2
|22BiondVaxPh
|4.55
|—1.22
|Off
|21.1
|23Ferroglobe
|1.77
|—
|.46
|Off
|20.6
|24Lipocine
|1.77
|—
|.46
|Off
|20.6
|25InozymePhn
|21.04
|—5.46
|Off
|20.6
|—————————
View Comments