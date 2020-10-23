https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-15671308.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1MarinSoftwrs
|3.45
|+2.16
|Up167.4
|2Ever-Glory
|2.74
|+1.71
|Up166.0
|3KaixinAutoHl
|4.95
|+2.88
|Up139.1
|4SocketMobile
|2.55
|+1.17
|Up
|84.4
|5DragVicIntrs
|2.94
|+1.31
|Up
|80.4
|6DognssIntA
|2.07
|+.92
|Up
|80.0
|7LiquidTech
|4.55
|+1.69
|Up
|58.9
|8Astrotech
|2.41
|+.76
|Up
|46.1
|9BioSpecifics
|88.16
|+27.14
|Up
|44.5
|10SequentBrhrs
|7.61
|+2.33
|Up
|44.1
|11KBSFashi
|3.26
|+.94
|Up
|40.5
|12AlignTech
|469.56+133.04
|Up
|39.5
|13EstLabHld
|24.63
|+6.38
|Up
|35.0
|14VOXXIntl
|13.87
|+3.48
|Up
|33.5
|15ProDex
|35.42
|+8.39
|Up
|31.0
|16TSRInch
|6.91
|+1.63
|Up
|30.9
|17FstIntntBcp
|22.64
|+5.21
|Up
|29.9
|18IkonicsCp
|4.47
|+1.03
|Up
|29.8
|19CorsairGmn
|24.67
|+5.47
|Up
|28.5
|20StrattecSec
|28.76
|+6.20
|Up
|27.5
|21ProPhaseLab
|8.93
|+1.89
|Up
|26.8
|22MarinPetTr
|2.85
|+.60
|Up
|26.7
|23DaveBusters
|20.45
|+4.28
|Up
|26.5
|24AvisBudget
|40.38
|+8.43
|Up
|26.4
|25KodiakScih
|96.63
|+20.14
|Up
|26.3
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1BiondVaxPh
|5.20
|—35.77
|Off
|87.3
|2CHFSolutrs
|6.54
|—35.76
|Off
|84.5
|3WTChinaxState
|59.32
|—59.35
|Off50.0
|4iShSmCGrth
|94.95
|—94.66
|Off
|49.9
|5BaudaxBion
|1.46
|—1.23
|Off
|45.7
|6GlobusMarrs
|7.50
|—5.50
|Off
|42.3
|7CybrOpt
|26.25
|—12.11
|Off
|31.6
|8WestwatRs
|3.99
|—1.77
|Off
|30.7
|9LimelightNet
|4.20
|—1.78
|Off
|29.8
|10Adaptimmu
|4.80
|—1.51
|Off
|23.9
|11TattooedAn
|19.22
|—5.91
|Off
|23.5
|12BrainstormC
|10.75
|—3.11
|Off
|22.4
|13eXpWorld
|44.22
|—12.75
|Off
|22.4
|14LiminalBion
|5.71
|—1.64
|Off
|22.3
|15DiamndPkun
|20.45
|—5.75
|Off
|21.9
|16KaleidoBio
|6.89
|—1.91
|Off
|21.7
|17CodiakBion
|9.50
|—2.60
|Off
|21.5
|18FreightCarlf
|1.88
|—
|.51
|Off
|21.3
|19DiamondPk
|18.21
|—4.82
|Off
|20.9
|20Velodynen
|13.18
|—3.32
|Off
|20.1
|21AdamasPhrm
|3.55
|—
|.89
|Off
|20.0
|22LMPAuton
|26.59
|—6.42
|Off
|19.4
|23Neovascg
|2.03
|—
|.49
|Off
|19.4
|24Annexonn
|24.44
|—5.88
|Off
|19.4
|25RaptThera
|33.01
|—7.86
|Off
|19.2
|—————————
View Comments