UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1PeckCoHldh
|5.44
|+3.45
|Up173.4
|2Energous
|2.26
|+1.27
|Up128.7
|3Mesoblast
|15.45
|+8.60
|Up125.5
|4BenitecBios
|10.93
|+5.12
|Up
|88.1
|5CohBar
|2.69
|+1.17
|Up
|77.0
|6InovioPharm
|14.59
|+6.33
|Up
|76.6
|7MartinMids
|2.48
|+1.07
|Up
|75.9
|8Lightbridges
|3.98
|+1.71
|Up
|75.3
|9CapricrThhrs
|2.49
|+.92
|Up
|58.6
|10CounterPath
|3.03
|+1.11
|Up
|57.8
|11MicrobotMd
|9.20
|+3.21
|Up
|53.6
|12VaxartInc
|3.02
|+1.03
|Up
|51.8
|13BioSigTech
|8.70
|+2.94
|Up
|51.0
|14CelldexTh
|3.01
|+1.00
|Up
|49.8
|15QuickLogrs
|4.56
|+1.48
|Up
|48.1
|16Pluristemrs
|12.43
|+3.99
|Up
|47.3
|17LightPathTh
|2.07
|+.65
|Up
|45.8
|18GenMarkD
|11.12
|+3.38
|Up
|43.7
|19BeyndMeatn
|108.78
|+31.87
|Up
|41.4
|20Immunmedic
|28.44
|+8.31
|Up
|41.3
|21VeronaPhrm
|6.01
|+1.73
|Up
|40.4
|22IMVInc
|2.34
|+.67
|Up
|40.1
|23ConcrtPump
|2.65
|+.75
|Up
|39.5
|24BlackDiamn
|41.23
|+11.38
|Up
|38.1
|25LeapTherap
|2.40
|+.66
|Up
|37.9
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1AkazooSAn
|1.16
|—1.37
|Off
|54.3
|2GoldnBullh
|1.53
|—1.02
|Off
|40.0
|3CrSCrudCall
|6.61
|—4.30
|Off
|39.4
|4CyclacelPhrs
|4.02
|—2.25
|Off
|35.9
|5SenesTechrs
|2.40
|—1.05
|Off
|30.4
|6MarlinBusin
|5.50
|—1.97
|Off
|26.4
|7BorqsTechlf
|2.19
|—
|.75
|Off
|25.5
|8iHrtMedian
|5.65
|—1.69
|Off
|23.0
|9SthrlyHtpfC
|5.71
|—1.59
|Off
|21.8
|10LibTripAdBh
|37.57
|—10.26
|Off
|21.5
|11OportunFinn
|5.28
|—1.42
|Off
|21.2
|12GeneticTchrs
|1.82
|—
|.48
|Off
|20.9
|13NeurMethrs
|2.62
|—
|.68
|Off
|20.6
|14SiebertFncl
|5.56
|—1.43
|Off
|20.5
|15SothrlyHtpfD
|7.05
|—1.75
|Off
|19.9
|16CrescentCapn
|9.66
|—2.31
|Off
|19.3
|17LMPAuton
|4.02
|—
|.96
|Off
|19.3
|18FATBrands
|2.91
|—
|.69
|Off
|19.2
|19RamacoResc
|2.32
|—
|.54
|Off
|18.9
|20TraconPhrsh
|1.81
|—
|.41
|Off
|18.5
|21FiestaRest
|5.93
|—1.34
|Off
|18.4
|22RedVioletn
|17.80
|—4.02
|Off
|18.4
|23LandmkInfra
|9.80
|—2.20
|Off
|18.3
|24Conduent
|1.83
|—
|.40
|Off
|17.9
|25LiquidTech
|6.00
|—1.30
|Off
|17.8
