UPS AND DOWNS

|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
- Irons Flea Roast & Ox Market returns for fun-filled weekend
- Staff at Baldwin schools receive Make a Difference Award
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The laws we follow, revisted
- Luther Logging Days kicks of July 2
- Lake County Habitat golf outing a big success
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Pathfinder Library receives $2,000 donation from Sheriff's Office Charities
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
Most Popular
- Lake County Habitat for Humanity celebrated their 25th Anniversary “Blessing of the Clubs” golf...
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charitable campaign presented a check for $2,000 to the...
- The Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5K mud run with a boot camp style obstacle course, returns...
- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charitable campaign presented a check for $1,000 to Positive...