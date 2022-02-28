Skip to main content
News

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2021.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 BattalionOil 15.11 9.74 15.05 + 5.25 + 53.6
2 RileyExplor 29.74 19.00 26.81 + 7.49 + 38.8
3 Innsuites 4.64 2.15 2.96 + .78 + 35.8
4 Winc Inc n 8.66 5.05 6.30 + 1.05 + 20.0
5 GranTierra g .95 .76 .91 + .15 + 19.3
6 NE Realty 3 82.00 66.13 80.04 +12.24 + 18.1
7 CheniereEnLP 25 49.95 42.00 49.24 + 7.00 + 16.6
8 NthnOl&Gs 24.38 20.03 23.52 + 2.94 + 14.3
9 ComstockM 2 1.84 1.25 1.47 + .18 + 14.0
10 EvolutionPet 5.75 4.98 5.75 + .70 + 13.9
11 ImperOil g 71 42.48 36.19 40.92 + 4.82 + 13.4
12 NewConceptEn 6 3.29 2.30 2.67 + .29 + 12.2
13 FTEngyInco 16.18 13.82 15.47 + 1.65 + 11.9
14 RingEnergy 2.94 2.25 2.52 + .24 + 10.5
15 CheniereEngy 115.73 100.13 111.90 +10.48 + 10.3
16 Pedevco 1.28 1.00 1.16 + .10 + 9.4
17 MexcoEngy 10.99 9.00 10.23 + .85 + 9.1
18 AdamsRsc 8 31.47 27.40 29.99 + 2.18 + 7.8
19 PacGE pfI 25.90 22.53 25.35 + 1.83 + 7.8
20 SupDrillPdts .89 .65 .78 + .05 + 7.0
21 VoltInfoSci 3.99 2.78 3.11 + .20 + 7.0
22 IssuerDirect 33.06 24.19 31.42 + 1.97 + 6.7
23 GoldenMin .47 .34 .37 + .02 + 6.6
24 EagleCapGth 10.64 9.55 10.10 + .59 + 6.2
25 EvansBncp 20 42.58 39.50 42.58 + 2.28 + 5.7
26 BarHarbor 12 31.95 29.00 30.54 + 1.61 + 5.6
27 Myomo Inc 8.79 6.67 7.20 + .36 + 5.2
28 GoldResource 13 1.86 1.50 1.64 + .08 + 5.1
29 UniqueFabr 3 2.10 1.65 2.05 + .09 + 4.5
30 Servotron 14.84 11.77 13.20 + .52 + 4.1
31 IDW Media 2.61 1.86 2.08 + .08 + 4.0
32 Ballantyne 4 3.21 2.70 3.00 + .11 + 3.8
33 MastchDig 21 17.87 16.29 17.70 + .63 + 3.7
34 CKX Lands 48 12.48 11.22 11.58 + .38 + 3.3
35 NewGold g 1.82 1.41 1.55 + .05 + 3.3
36 XtantMed .68 .53 .58 + .02 + 3.0
37 Cohen&Co 15.71 14.16 15.20 + .39 + 2.6
38 BM Tech 10.65 8.76 9.44 + .23 + 2.5
39 PacGE pfD 24.99 24.41 24.95 + .38 + 1.6
40 DeltaApparel 12 33.74 27.51 30.20 + .46 + 1.5
41 PacGE pfE 24.98 24.36 24.66 + .31 + 1.3
42 PacGE pfG 24.25 22.51 23.81 + .29 + 1.2
43 ProtalixBio .98 .78 .84 + .01 + 1.2
44 FriedmanInds 12.00 8.90 9.49 + .11 + 1.2
45 CornerTotRet 14.07 12.01 13.85 + .10 + .7
46 BluerckResid 26.93 26.20 26.55 + .16 + .6
47 Compx Intl 18 23.95 21.27 22.57 + .10 + .4
48 GabelGlUtil pf 49.11 47.51 48.50 + .20 + .4
49 FTS Intl 26.68 26.20 26.35 + .10 + .4
50 BluerkRes pfC 25.60 25.35 25.42 + .07 + .3
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 vjAerocentry 1 63.80 5.50 6.03 —53.67 — 89.9
2 Trio-Tech 13.49 5.77 6.98 — 6.45 — 48.0
3 NuverEnvSol 4.56 1.57 1.78 — 1.26 — 41.4
4 LairdSuper 14.79 7.25 7.97 — 5.07 — 38.9
5 MilestoneSci 2.20 1.16 1.29 — .77 — 37.4
6 NanoViricid 3.93 1.99 2.37 — 1.35 — 36.3
7 LineageCell 2.58 1.41 1.58 — .87 — 35.5
8 TakungArt 4.67 2.39 2.82 — 1.23 — 30.4
9 AgeX Thera 1.33 .66 .80 — .29 — 26.3
10 MatinasBio 1.06 .62 .75 — .26 — 25.7
11 BlonderTLab .62 .40 .44 — .15 — 24.9
12 OceanPwr 1.60 .93 1.13 — .35 — 23.6
13 UraniumEng 4.29 2.34 2.61 — .74 — 22.1
14 AlphaPro 3 6.35 4.26 4.66 — 1.31 — 21.9
15 AMCON Dis 6 225.36 141.44 156.55 —42.96 — 21.5
16 RetractblTch 4 7.37 4.95 5.46 — 1.47 — 21.2
17 BitNileHld 2 1.43 .73 .94 — .25 — 21.0
18 UnivSecInst 3.59 2.27 2.69 — .71 — 20.9
19 ImpacMtg 1.35 .81 .88 — .23 — 20.6
20 NovaBayPh .43 .28 .30 — .08 — 20.4
21 AsensusSrg 1.22 .73 .89 — .22 — 20.1
22 IT TechPck .26 .17 .19 — .05 — 19.6
23 RennFund 2.65 2.06 2.14 — .51 — 19.3
24 SparkNtSE wi 3.46 2.21 2.54 — .60 — 19.2
25 EngyFuels grs 9.42 5.46 6.17 — 1.46 — 19.1
26 Inuvo .57 .36 .43 — .10 — 18.9
27 PlanetGreen 1.09 .70 .83 — .19 — 18.6
28 Tellurian 3.44 2.23 2.51 — .57 — 18.5
29 CPI Aerostr 29 2.87 2.16 2.28 — .45 — 16.5
30 inTestCorp 23 14.05 10.05 10.65 — 2.07 — 16.3
31 VolitionRX 3.30 2.38 2.65 — .49 — 15.6
32 TimberPhrm .41 .26 .32 — .06 — 15.5
33 ChinaPhrmH .48 .33 .41 — .07 — 15.1
34 EquinoxGld 7.52 5.47 5.75 — 1.01 — 14.9
35 Cel-Sci 7.73 5.11 6.04 — 1.06 — 14.9
36 RadiantLogis 14 7.50 5.84 6.21 — 1.08 — 14.8
37 WirelessTel 2.40 1.78 1.88 — .32 — 14.5
38 AlexcoRes g 1.89 1.35 1.49 — .25 — 14.4
39 AvinoSlv&G g .93 .70 .74 — .12 — 14.2
40 MAG Silver g 17.11 13.09 13.62 — 2.05 — 13.1
41 CentrusEngy 57.67 36.17 43.45 — 6.46 — 12.9
42 iBio .61 .40 .48 — .07 — 12.8
43 PalatinTech .55 .36 .45 — .07 — 12.7
44 FlexibleSolu 14 3.93 2.95 3.42 — .47 — 12.1
45 SilvrcupMet 13 3.92 3.08 3.32 — .44 — 11.7
46 DenisonMin g 1.72 1.06 1.21 — .16 — 11.7
47 InfuSystem 19 17.54 14.77 15.10 — 1.93 — 11.3
48 SolitarioExp .51 .42 .44 — .06 — 11.2
49 EllsworthFd 12.85 10.28 10.98 — 1.38 — 11.2
50 ArmataPhr 6.46 4.75 4.87 — .61 — 11.1
—————————
More News