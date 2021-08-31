Skip to main content
UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1LaredoPet 99.26 36.25 54.03 +53.14 +5957.2
2AMCEntert 72.62 1.91 47.13 +45.01 +2123.1
3GameStop 483.00 17.08 218.24+199.40 +1058.4
4PeabodyEng 16.10 2.45 15.98 +13.57 +563.1
5Express 17 13.97 .86 5.93 +5.02 +551.6
6JJillIncrs 24.50 3.41 19.79 +16.06 +430.6
7PrUShtSemi 38.94 28.10 28.77 +23.04 +402.0
8NamTaiProp 21 37.88 5.47 25.95 +20.10 +343.6
9BldABear 33 21.00 4.09 18.64 +14.37 +336.5
10Veritiv 91.16 17.79 89.67 +68.88 +331.3
11TetraTech 7 4.49 .86 3.24 +2.38 +275.9
12CVRPtrsrs 69.00 14.70 57.39 +41.37 +258.2
13IDTCp 26 57.10 11.85 43.48 +31.12 +251.8
14SilverbowRs 20 26.05 5.30 18.28 +12.97 +244.3
15AlphMetalRs 40.00 10.52 39.11 +27.74 +244.0
16Hovnanian 10 146.34 30.17 108.71 +75.85 +230.8
17ChicosFas 7.29 1.52 5.17 +3.58 +225.2
18CONSOLEn 46 23.49 6.51 22.83 +15.62 +216.6
19SMEnergy 26.87 5.89 19.10 +12.98 +212.1
20SafeBulkers 8 4.46 1.31 4.04 +2.74 +210.8
21Mechelpf 1.75 .45 1.53 +1.03 +207.2
22DillardsInc 9 210.23 53.20 190.46+127.41 +202.1
23CapSenLivs 58.94 11.48 36.88 +24.54 +198.9
24LendingClb 31.75 9.26 31.06 +20.50 +194.1
25TimkenSteel 17.35 4.66 13.68 +9.01 +192.9
263DSystems 56.50 10.28 30.44 +19.96 +190.5
27SignetJewele 83.00 27.17 79.20 +51.93 +190.4
28SandRidgeEn 9.75 3.15 8.90 +5.80 +187.1
29Braskem 25.39 8.53 25.37 +16.36 +181.6
30AmplifyEngy 4.67 1.25 3.66 +2.35 +179.4
31NaviosMHpfH 17.18 4.58 13.74 +8.81 +178.7
32NaviosMpfG 17.65 4.66 13.90 +8.90 +178.0
33Denburyn 81.37 25.65 70.33 +44.64 +173.8
34SummitMidrs 1 46.64 12.40 33.83 +21.34 +170.9
35SteelPartners 18 35.66 10.25 28.93 +18.18 +169.1
36GencoShip 20.65 7.35 19.49 +12.13 +164.8
37EmbraerSA 18.39 6.23 17.94 +11.13 +163.4
38AspenAerogels 45.35 15.21 43.75 +27.06 +162.1
39NaviosMar 3 36.46 10.07 29.08 +17.88 +159.6
40DianaShip 5.60 1.86 4.97 +3.04 +157.5
41AsanaAn 80.74 25.41 75.55 +46.00 +155.7
42Entravision 16 7.67 2.72 6.97 +4.22 +153.5
43ChinaGreen 1 17.73 3.05 9.10 +5.50 +152.8
44AnteroRescs 15.54 5.47 13.72 +8.27 +151.7
45DicksSporting 13 144.74 55.10 140.81 +84.60 +150.5
46PermRkRoy 7.38 2.52 6.46 +3.85 +147.5
47PermianvRoy 5 2.07 .73 1.81 +1.07 +146.6
48NoEurOil 23 7.80 2.92 7.09 +4.18 +143.6
49XFinclrs 17.88 1.90 4.87 +2.87 +143.5
50Teradata 59.58 21.96 54.69 +32.22 +143.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GaotuTeched 149.05 2.25 2.88 —48.83 94.4
2TALEduc 90.96 4.03 5.32 —66.19 92.6
3PuxinLtd 22 9.17 .52 .65 5.17 88.8
4ChinOnlEduc 4 29.60 1.92 3.15 —23.96 88.4
5NwOrientEds 9 19.97 1.68 2.26 —16.32 87.8
6OneSmartInt 4.58 .50 .53 3.27 86.0
7RomeoPwr 23.35 4.09 4.87 —17.62 78.3
8Medley24 8.88 1.71 1.76 6.10 77.6
9QuantumSn 74.50 19.12 22.00 —62.45 73.9
10LoanDepot 1 39.85 7.90 8.23 —23.25 73.9
11Medley 9.41 1.73 1.92 4.90 71.8
12WashPrGppfH 18.20 2.20 4.40 —10.61 70.7
13PrSUltShtN 49.60 13.85 14.05 —33.33 70.3
14HoeghLP 3 18.17 4.17 4.32 9.98 69.8
15WashPrGppfI 16.80 2.19 4.40 9.61 68.6
16JustEngygrs 8.90 1.04 1.75 2.94 62.7
17DirxChIntnt 110.93 16.80 22.91 —37.87 62.3
18iHumann 24.50 5.60 6.86 —11.26 62.1
19TeamInc 13.84 3.95 4.48 6.42 58.9
20Waterdropn 9.95 3.23 3.53 4.97 58.5
21DxREBear 11.61 4.32 4.34 5.95 57.8
22AmerWelln 43.75 9.43 10.71 —14.62 57.7
23CangIncn 1 10.43 3.33 4.40 5.65 56.2
24ErosIntl 2 2.63 .50 .80 1.02 56.0
25Autohome 10 147.67 35.65 44.26 —55.36 55.6
26OscarHlthn 37.00 12.06 15.59 —19.21 55.2
27SQZBiotchn 31.04 11.15 13.30 —15.68 54.1
28DxTchBear 9.51 3.96 4.04 4.68 53.7
29BigBk3xInv 4.19 1.64 1.84 2.12 53.5
30CloopenGrp 10.40 4.01 4.44 5.08 53.4
31SunlOnlEd 2.95 .48 .52 .57 52.3
32FstHSEducn 8.50 3.05 3.61 3.92 52.1
33DesktpMetn 34.94 7.12 8.30 8.90 51.7
34ProtoLabs 36 286.57 67.19 74.16 —79.24 51.7
35Vipshop 11 46.00 13.02 14.79 —13.32 47.4
36Haemonetics 40 142.11 49.26 62.75 —56.00 47.2
37IONGeophy 5.35 .98 1.29 1.14 46.9
38FortunaSilver 16 9.85 3.81 4.39 3.85 46.7
39LightInTheBox 11 5.69 1.03 1.36 1.18 46.5
40HyliionHld 22.25 7.69 8.83 7.65 46.4
41HuyaInc 19 36.33 8.81 10.69 9.24 46.4
42OiSAC 2.36 .88 1.09 .94 46.3
43UpHealth 10.50 4.54 5.06 4.32 46.1
44Lannett 10.70 3.46 3.52 3.00 46.0
45AzurePwrGl 53.60 18.19 22.46 —18.31 44.9
46DirGMinBll 139.90 57.27 67.67 —52.89 43.9
47MediaAlphn 70.33 21.12 22.18 —16.89 43.2
48BostonBeer 30 1349.98 562.11 570.21—424.08 42.7
49DiDiGlbln 18.01 7.16 8.22 5.92 41.9
50BrghtSchEd 6.64 3.17 3.36 2.40 41.7
