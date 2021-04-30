Skip to main content
UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GameStop 483.00 17.08 173.59+154.75 +821.4
2AMCEntert 20.36 1.91 10.03 +7.91 +373.1
3Hovnanian 19 135.83 30.17 132.59 +99.73 +303.5
4ChinaGreen 2 17.73 3.05 13.69 +10.09 +280.3
5CVRPtrsrs 62.98 14.70 56.01 +39.99 +249.6
6Express 9 13.97 .86 3.05 +2.14 +235.2
7CapSenLivs 47.79 11.48 40.22 +27.88 +225.9
8NaviosMar 35.53 10.07 33.57 +22.37 +199.7
9TetraTech 3.08 .86 2.51 +1.65 +191.2
10SOSLtd 15.88 1.30 4.21 +2.73 +184.5
11SafeBulkers 3.89 1.31 3.59 +2.29 +176.2
12SMEnergy 19.50 5.89 15.80 +9.68 +158.2
13NaviosMHpfH 17.18 4.58 12.70 +7.77 +157.6
14TimkenSteel 13.59 4.66 12.02 +7.35 +157.4
15B&WEnter 9.90 3.19 9.02 +5.51 +157.0
16FinVolution 10.61 2.51 6.71 +4.04 +151.3
17NaviosMpfG 17.65 4.66 12.41 +7.41 +148.2
18JJillIncrs 10.77 3.41 8.90 +5.17 +138.6
19DesignerBr 18.76 7.09 17.70 +10.05 +131.4
20UtdNatrlFd 41.37 15.80 36.86 +20.89 +130.8
21Renren 11.84 4.55 10.73 +5.96 +124.9
22TitanIntl 11.27 4.68 10.79 +5.93 +122.0
23NamTaiProp 32 14.78 5.47 12.94 +7.09 +121.2
24Teradata 43 59.58 21.96 49.47 +27.00 +120.2
25SignetJewele 68.29 27.17 59.75 +32.48 +119.1
26MatadorRes 28.49 12.02 26.31 +14.25 +118.2
27PermRkRoy 7.09 2.52 5.65 +3.04 +116.5
28ScullyRoylty 10.98 4.86 10.67 +5.72 +115.5
29Braskem 21.30 8.53 19.36 +10.35 +114.9
30TexPacLand
60 1710.50 710.50 1540.15+813.15 +111.9
31Denburyn 55.55 25.65 54.41 +28.72 +111.8
32PermianvRoy 4 2.07 .73 1.54 +.81 +110.4
33GencoShip 15.40 7.35 15.34 +7.98 +108.4
34RevGrp 25 22.23 8.31 18.24 +9.43 +107.0
35DrxHmbldBull 101.40 41.26 95.56 +49.40 +107.0
36ResoluteForP 17.18 6.30 13.52 +6.98 +106.7
373DSystems 56.50 10.28 21.54 +11.06 +105.5
38XFinclrs 5.90 1.90 4.10 +2.10 +105.0
39AtHomeGr 34.76 15.23 31.58 +16.12 +104.3
40AmplifyEngy 18 4.15 1.25 2.67 +1.36 +103.8
41Veritiv 49.98 17.79 41.88 +21.09 +101.4
42CharahSolut 6.54 2.56 5.78 +2.91 +101.4
43PBFEnergy 18.78 6.23 14.18 +7.08 + 99.7
44BigBk3xLev 53.50 23.02 50.84 +25.30 + 99.1
45Audacy 6 6.35 2.47 4.84 +2.37 + 96.0
46IDTCp 20 24.46 11.85 24.01 +11.65 + 94.3
47BITMining 35.00 7.94 17.46 +8.46 + 94.0
48DianaShip 3.85 1.86 3.74 +1.81 + 93.8
49DonnelleyRR 3 6.16 2.15 4.33 +2.07 + 91.6
50LeafGroup 9.50 4.18 8.86 +4.21 + 90.5
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1JustEngygrs 8.90 1.04 1.75 2.94 62.7
2Medley24 8.88 2.15 2.95 4.91 62.5
3RomeoPwr 23.35 6.91 8.61 —13.88 61.7
4SQZBiotchn 31.04 11.53 12.28 —16.70 57.6
5QuantumSn 74.50 29.82 36.54 —47.91 56.7
6GTTComm 6.00 1.50 1.61 1.96 54.9
7Medley 9.41 2.20 3.15 3.67 53.8
8BigBk3xInv 4.19 1.64 1.84 2.12 53.5
9WashPrGppfI 16.80 2.72 6.83 7.18 51.2
10WashPrGppfH 18.20 3.00 7.42 7.59 50.6
11PrUShtCrude 12.15 5.81 6.13 5.51 47.3
12Haemonetics 32 142.11 66.17 67.26 —51.49 43.4
13AzurePwrGl 53.60 23.06 23.29 —17.48 42.9
14VivintSmrt 25.10 11.90 11.98 8.77 42.3
15DxREBear 11.61 6.03 6.08 4.21 40.9
16JinkoSolar 11 76.53 34.45 36.96 —24.91 40.3
17PrSVixST 17.82 7.78 8.23 5.51 40.1
18AmerWelln 43.75 15.26 15.39 9.94 39.2
19PuxinLtd 9.17 3.31 3.59 2.23 38.3
20GSXTeched 149.05 23.09 31.95 —19.76 38.2
21RushStrn 26.55 12.44 13.39 8.26 38.2
22GeoGroup 6 9.31 5.46 5.51 3.35 37.8
23LoanDepot 39.85 16.03 19.84 —11.64 37.0
24HyliionHld 22.25 7.95 10.43 6.05 36.7
25BestInc 2.87 1.22 1.32 .72 35.3
26OscarHlthn 37.00 22.08 22.73 —12.07 34.7
27UntySftwrn 167.32 86.00 101.58 —51.89 33.8
28Dir30TrBull 35.42 20.91 23.44 —11.70 33.3
29CangIncn 10.43 6.17 6.71 3.34 33.2
30LiveRampHl 87.38 46.16 48.98 —24.21 33.1
31Lannett 10.70 4.37 4.37 2.15 33.0
32Alteryx 140.36 77.05 81.75 —40.04 32.9
33GigCapit3un 21.00 8.62 10.55 5.15 32.8
34EmergentBio 35 127.20 60.70 60.98 —28.62 31.9
35Zymeworks 59.03 24.82 32.52 —14.74 31.2
36ButtrNtwrkn 23.34 12.86 14.48 6.33 30.4
37XpengADRn 60.04 25.27 29.91 —12.92 30.2
38ProUPhD30 13.65 8.66 8.91 3.84 30.1
39PrSUltShtN 49.60 29.55 33.17 —14.21 30.0
40TelecomArg 6.90 4.39 4.63 1.93 29.4
41iHumann 24.50 10.53 12.80 5.32 29.4
42AmerRlty 1 11.50 7.78 7.78 3.12 28.6
43ErosIntl 4 2.63 1.15 1.30 .52 28.6
44DirGMinBll 139.90 72.35 86.20 —34.36 28.5
45OneSmartInt 4.58 2.09 2.73 1.07 28.2
46fuboTVn 57.47 17.41 20.16 7.84 28.0
47DxTchBear 9.51 5.77 6.28 2.44 28.0
48FlotekInds 2.74 1.21 1.52 .59 28.0
49Credicorp 10 169.50 118.01 119.40 —44.62 27.2
50ProtoLabs 55 286.57 98.96 112.06 —41.34 26.9
—————————
