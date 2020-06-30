https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15377962.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|Nasdaq stocks that
|have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|Vaxart Inc
|14.30
|.30
|8.85 + 8.50 +2421.4
|2
|CoDiagnostic
|29.72
|.88 19.35 +18.46 +2062.0
|3
|Novavax
|89.50
|3.65 83.35 +79.37 +1994.2
|4
|UrbanOne
|54.16
|.95 20.25 +18.23 + 902.0
|5
|Genprex
|7.03
|.26
|3.14 + 2.82 + 881.3
|6
|AldHlthPd
|45.00
|1.19 11.78 +10.56 + 868.8
|7
|Adaptimmu
|13.40
|1.15 10.01 + 8.81 + 734.2
|8
|GeniusBrInt h
|11.73
|.05
|2.25 + 1.98 + 724.2
|9
|WaitrHoldg
|4.40
|.26
|2.63 + 2.31 + 716.8
|10
|InovioPharm
|33.79
|2.95 26.95 +23.65 + 716.7
|11
|TrilliumThera
|9.66
|1.05
|8.09 + 7.06 + 685.4
|12
|Nikola
|93.99 10.30 67.53 +57.21 + 554.4
|13
|LibTripAdB h
|134.00 2.10 44.72 +37.47 + 516.8
|14
|VeritoneInc
|19.67
|1.22 14.86 +12.37 + 496.8
|15
|CelldexTh
|13.91
|1.50 13.00 +10.77 + 483.0
|16
|Workhorse rs
|20.00
|1.32 17.39 +14.35 + 472.0
|17
|Altimmune
|12.74
|1.60 10.71 + 8.82 + 466.7
|18
|CounterPath
|6.00
|.95
|5.04 + 4.11 + 441.9
|19
|IzeaWrldwide
|3.13
|.07
|1.14 +
|.90 + 381.0
|20
|AspiraWmHl
|5.78
|.53
|3.84 + 3.03 + 374.1
|21
|LightPathT h
|3.69
|.62
|3.34 + 2.62 + 360.7
|22
|RemarkHld h
|3.56
|.25
|2.36 + 1.85 + 358.3
|23
|NantHealth
|5.37
|.92
|4.58 + 3.55 + 344.7
|24
|Neonode
|10.70
|1.25
|8.56 + 6.62 + 341.2
|25
|ArcturusTh
|62.97
|8.51 46.74 +35.87 + 330.0
|26
|CleveBioL h
|5.00
|.52
|2.57 + 1.97 + 326.9
|27
|OceanBio
|17.41
|3.10 13.95 +10.64 + 321.5
|28
|AvitaThera n
|30.71 28.01 30.54 +23.25 + 318.9
|29
|MersanaThr
|24.07
|4.12 23.40 +17.67 + 308.4
|30
|CardiffOnc
|5.75
|.70
|5.01 + 3.77 + 304.0
|31
|Overstk.com
|29.67
|2.53 28.43 +21.38 + 303.3
|32
|US AutoPts
|15
|9.58
|1.04
|8.66 + 6.46 + 293.6
|33
|WinsFinanc lf
|76.64
|5.51 39.60 +29.09 + 276.8
|34
|ZoomVideoA
|261.62 65.81 253.54+185.50 + 272.6
|35
|Sphere3D g
|3.47
|.33
|2.86 + 2.08 + 267.6
|36
|BioXcelTher
|61.50 11.95 53.01 +38.40 + 262.8
|37
|CapricrTh h
|11.08
|.88
|4.60 + 3.32 + 259.4
|38
|RandCap rs
|24
|21.06
|2.29 10.97 + 7.90 + 257.4
|39
|SurfaceOnc
|7.66
|1.38
|6.56 + 4.68 + 248.9
|40
|TranWEnt rs
|9.72
|1.68
|6.86 + 4.85 + 241.3
|41
|ACM Resrch
|69.25 15.95 62.36 +43.91 + 238.0
|42
|KopinCorp
|1.64
|.19
|1.33 +
|.93 + 231.7
|43
|Arcimoto h
|5.90
|.97
|5.32 + 3.71 + 230.4
|44
|21Vianet
|82
|25.23
|7.26 23.86 +16.61 + 229.1
|45
|Moderna
|87.00 17.68 64.21 +44.65 + 228.3
|46
|Lipocine
|1.30
|.30
|1.26 +
|.88 + 227.3
|47
|VirBiotech n
|75.00 12.00 40.97 +28.40 + 225.8
|48
|NantKwest
|13.11
|2.52 12.28 + 8.49 + 224.0
|49
|GoldenBull
|3.46
|.28
|1.29 +
|.89 + 222.5
|50
|Schrodinger n
|92.02 25.50 91.57 +62.93 + 219.7
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|SundEngy rs
|20.75
|1.00
|2.88 —16.27 —
|85.0
|2
|TuesMorn lf
|1.85
|.19
|.28 — 1.57 —
|84.8
|3
|NovanInc
|3.20
|.22
|.48 — 2.68 —
|84.7
|4
|Tellurian
|8.69
|.67
|1.15 — 6.13 —
|84.2
|5
|SecnSight rs
|6.40
|.71
|.98 — 4.96 —
|83.5
|6
|TOP Ship rs
|1.15
|.08
|.14 —
|.66 —
|82.9
|7
|SummtWi rs
|14.40
|2.12
|2.15 —10.05 —
|82.4
|8
|LonestRsc
|2.75
|.36
|.47 — 2.14 —
|82.0
|9
|SenesTech rs
|13.00
|1.32
|2.00 — 9.00 —
|81.8
|10
|AscenaRetl rs
|8.19
|.91
|1.46 — 6.21 —
|81.0
|11
|AcastiPh g
|2.54
|.25
|.47 — 1.98 —
|80.9
|12
|CentRsDvA
|5.35
|.24
|.89 — 3.73 —
|80.7
|13
|HallmkFncl
|4
|18.94
|2.28
|3.49 —14.08 —
|80.1
|14
|CrS CrudCall
|22.11 4.21
|4.45 —17.09 —
|79.3
|15
|YatraOnl
|3.82
|.65
|.68 — 2.47 —
|78.4
|16
|HalladorEngy
|1
|3.00
|.60
|.66 — 2.32 —
|77.9
|17
|SonimTech
|3.92
|.50
|.80 — 2.83 —
|77.9
|18
|AltusMidstr
|2.94
|.47
|.63 — 2.23 —
|77.8
|19
|OasisPetrol
|3.65
|.24
|.75 — 2.51 —
|77.0
|20
|Phio Phr rs
|13.64
|1.60
|2.19 — 7.22 —
|76.7
|21
|InVivoTher rs
|12.00
|1.09
|1.58 — 5.18 —
|76.7
|22
|MilestPhrm
|23.25
|1.69
|3.78 —12.23 —
|76.4
|23
|SonnetBiTh rs
|54.60
|3.60
|3.64 —11.70 —
|76.3
|24
|AptorumGp
|18.25
|1.66
|3.79 —12.06 —
|76.1
|25
|InnerWkgs
|5.81
|.87
|1.32 — 4.19 —
|76.0
|26
|SeanrgyM hrs
|8.96
|1.92
|2.14 — 6.60 —
|75.5
|27
|RecroPharm
|19.21
|4.15
|4.55 —13.78 —
|75.2
|28
|US WellSvc
|2.02
|.25
|.49 — 1.40 —
|74.2
|29
|MillendoTh
|9.88
|1.26
|1.76 — 4.98 —
|73.9
|30
|IterumTher
|6.02
|1.19
|1.19 — 3.31 —
|73.6
|31
|SundialGr hn
|3.88
|.37
|.80 — 2.21 —
|73.5
|32
|GlobusMar
|1.22
|.26
|.27 —
|.72 —
|73.0
|33
|SigmaLab h
|11.00
|1.97
|2.67 — 7.15 —
|72.8
|34
|Avinger n
|1.32
|.24
|.31 —
|.83 —
|72.8
|35
|NCS Multistg
|2.15
|.31
|.58 — 1.52 —
|72.5
|36
|Genfit
|22.48
|5.15
|5.51 —14.39 —
|72.3
|37
|CSI Compres
|2.74
|.35
|.76 — 1.96 —
|72.1
|38
|Inpixon Cp rs
|29.25
|1.01
|1.37 — 3.54 —
|72.1
|39
|OneSpaWld n
|17.06
|2.45
|4.77 —12.07 —
|71.7
|40
|HoughtMiffH
|6.85
|1.03
|1.81 — 4.44 —
|71.0
|41
|LibTripAdvA
|21
|7.76
|.86
|2.13 — 5.22 —
|71.0
|42
|SrvcPropTr
|3
|24.32
|3.59
|7.09 —17.24 —
|70.9
|43
|GolarLNGPt
|8.98
|1.30
|2.58 — 6.26 —
|70.8
|44
|MartinMids
|2
|4.85
|.91
|1.19 — 2.84 —
|70.5
|45
|HutaoTech
|1.70
|.36
|.43 — 1.02 —
|70.2
|46
|CapitalaFin
|20
|9.20
|2.18
|2.63 — 6.10 —
|69.9
|47
|AllianceRes
|1
|12.02
|2.70
|3.26 — 7.56 —
|69.9
|48
|Vivus
|1
|4.55
|.78
|.82 — 1.90 —
|69.8
|49
|RedRobin
|37.29
|4.04 10.20 —22.82 —
|69.1
|50
|AmVirtlCld
|11.25
|1.45
|3.31 — 7.33 —
|68.9
|—————————
