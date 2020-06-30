NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 Vaxart Inc 14.30 .30 8.85 + 8.50 +2421.4
2 CoDiagnostic 29.72 .88 19.35 +18.46 +2062.0
3 Novavax 89.50 3.65 83.35 +79.37 +1994.2
4 UrbanOne 54.16 .95 20.25 +18.23 + 902.0
5 Genprex 7.03 .26 3.14 + 2.82 + 881.3
6 AldHlthPd 45.00 1.19 11.78 +10.56 + 868.8
7 Adaptimmu 13.40 1.15 10.01 + 8.81 + 734.2
8 GeniusBrInt h 11.73 .05 2.25 + 1.98 + 724.2
9 WaitrHoldg 4.40 .26 2.63 + 2.31 + 716.8
10 InovioPharm 33.79 2.95 26.95 +23.65 + 716.7
11 TrilliumThera 9.66 1.05 8.09 + 7.06 + 685.4
12 Nikola 93.99 10.30 67.53 +57.21 + 554.4
13 LibTripAdB h 134.00 2.10 44.72 +37.47 + 516.8
14 VeritoneInc 19.67 1.22 14.86 +12.37 + 496.8
15 CelldexTh 13.91 1.50 13.00 +10.77 + 483.0
16 Workhorse rs 20.00 1.32 17.39 +14.35 + 472.0
17 Altimmune 12.74 1.60 10.71 + 8.82 + 466.7
18 CounterPath 6.00 .95 5.04 + 4.11 + 441.9
19 IzeaWrldwide 3.13 .07 1.14 + .90 + 381.0
20 AspiraWmHl 5.78 .53 3.84 + 3.03 + 374.1
21 LightPathT h 3.69 .62 3.34 + 2.62 + 360.7
22 RemarkHld h 3.56 .25 2.36 + 1.85 + 358.3
23 NantHealth 5.37 .92 4.58 + 3.55 + 344.7
24 Neonode 10.70 1.25 8.56 + 6.62 + 341.2
25 ArcturusTh 62.97 8.51 46.74 +35.87 + 330.0
26 CleveBioL h 5.00 .52 2.57 + 1.97 + 326.9
27 OceanBio 17.41 3.10 13.95 +10.64 + 321.5
28 AvitaThera n 30.71 28.01 30.54 +23.25 + 318.9
29 MersanaThr 24.07 4.12 23.40 +17.67 + 308.4
30 CardiffOnc 5.75 .70 5.01 + 3.77 + 304.0
31 Overstk.com 29.67 2.53 28.43 +21.38 + 303.3
32 US AutoPts 15 9.58 1.04 8.66 + 6.46 + 293.6
33 WinsFinanc lf 76.64 5.51 39.60 +29.09 + 276.8
34 ZoomVideoA 261.62 65.81 253.54+185.50 + 272.6
35 Sphere3D g 3.47 .33 2.86 + 2.08 + 267.6
36 BioXcelTher 61.50 11.95 53.01 +38.40 + 262.8
37 CapricrTh h 11.08 .88 4.60 + 3.32 + 259.4
38 RandCap rs 24 21.06 2.29 10.97 + 7.90 + 257.4
39 SurfaceOnc 7.66 1.38 6.56 + 4.68 + 248.9
40 TranWEnt rs 9.72 1.68 6.86 + 4.85 + 241.3
41 ACM Resrch 69.25 15.95 62.36 +43.91 + 238.0
42 KopinCorp 1.64 .19 1.33 + .93 + 231.7
43 Arcimoto h 5.90 .97 5.32 + 3.71 + 230.4
44 21Vianet 82 25.23 7.26 23.86 +16.61 + 229.1
45 Moderna 87.00 17.68 64.21 +44.65 + 228.3
46 Lipocine 1.30 .30 1.26 + .88 + 227.3
47 VirBiotech n 75.00 12.00 40.97 +28.40 + 225.8
48 NantKwest 13.11 2.52 12.28 + 8.49 + 224.0
49 GoldenBull 3.46 .28 1.29 + .89 + 222.5
50 Schrodinger n 92.02 25.50 91.57 +62.93 + 219.7
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 SundEngy rs 20.75 1.00 2.88 —16.27 — 85.0
2 TuesMorn lf 1.85 .19 .28 — 1.57 — 84.8
3 NovanInc 3.20 .22 .48 — 2.68 — 84.7
4 Tellurian 8.69 .67 1.15 — 6.13 — 84.2
5 SecnSight rs 6.40 .71 .98 — 4.96 — 83.5
6 TOP Ship rs 1.15 .08 .14 — .66 — 82.9
7 SummtWi rs 14.40 2.12 2.15 —10.05 — 82.4
8 LonestRsc 2.75 .36 .47 — 2.14 — 82.0
9 SenesTech rs 13.00 1.32 2.00 — 9.00 — 81.8
10 AscenaRetl rs 8.19 .91 1.46 — 6.21 — 81.0
11 AcastiPh g 2.54 .25 .47 — 1.98 — 80.9
12 CentRsDvA 5.35 .24 .89 — 3.73 — 80.7
13 HallmkFncl 4 18.94 2.28 3.49 —14.08 — 80.1
14 CrS CrudCall 22.11 4.21 4.45 —17.09 — 79.3
15 YatraOnl 3.82 .65 .68 — 2.47 — 78.4
16 HalladorEngy 1 3.00 .60 .66 — 2.32 — 77.9
17 SonimTech 3.92 .50 .80 — 2.83 — 77.9
18 AltusMidstr 2.94 .47 .63 — 2.23 — 77.8
19 OasisPetrol 3.65 .24 .75 — 2.51 — 77.0
20 Phio Phr rs 13.64 1.60 2.19 — 7.22 — 76.7
21 InVivoTher rs 12.00 1.09 1.58 — 5.18 — 76.7
22 MilestPhrm 23.25 1.69 3.78 —12.23 — 76.4
23 SonnetBiTh rs 54.60 3.60 3.64 —11.70 — 76.3
24 AptorumGp 18.25 1.66 3.79 —12.06 — 76.1
25 InnerWkgs 5.81 .87 1.32 — 4.19 — 76.0
26 SeanrgyM hrs 8.96 1.92 2.14 — 6.60 — 75.5
27 RecroPharm 19.21 4.15 4.55 —13.78 — 75.2
28 US WellSvc 2.02 .25 .49 — 1.40 — 74.2
29 MillendoTh 9.88 1.26 1.76 — 4.98 — 73.9
30 IterumTher 6.02 1.19 1.19 — 3.31 — 73.6
31 SundialGr hn 3.88 .37 .80 — 2.21 — 73.5
32 GlobusMar 1.22 .26 .27 — .72 — 73.0
33 SigmaLab h 11.00 1.97 2.67 — 7.15 — 72.8
34 Avinger n 1.32 .24 .31 — .83 — 72.8
35 NCS Multistg 2.15 .31 .58 — 1.52 — 72.5
36 Genfit 22.48 5.15 5.51 —14.39 — 72.3
37 CSI Compres 2.74 .35 .76 — 1.96 — 72.1
38 Inpixon Cp rs 29.25 1.01 1.37 — 3.54 — 72.1
39 OneSpaWld n 17.06 2.45 4.77 —12.07 — 71.7
40 HoughtMiffH 6.85 1.03 1.81 — 4.44 — 71.0
41 LibTripAdvA 21 7.76 .86 2.13 — 5.22 — 71.0
42 SrvcPropTr 3 24.32 3.59 7.09 —17.24 — 70.9
43 GolarLNGPt 8.98 1.30 2.58 — 6.26 — 70.8
44 MartinMids 2 4.85 .91 1.19 — 2.84 — 70.5
45 HutaoTech 1.70 .36 .43 — 1.02 — 70.2
46 CapitalaFin 20 9.20 2.18 2.63 — 6.10 — 69.9
47 AllianceRes 1 12.02 2.70 3.26 — 7.56 — 69.9
48 Vivus 1 4.55 .78 .82 — 1.90 — 69.8
49 RedRobin 37.29 4.04 10.20 —22.82 — 69.1
50 AmVirtlCld 11.25 1.45 3.31 — 7.33 — 68.9
