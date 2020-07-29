Turquoise Hill: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $84.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $278 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 86 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 56 cents.

