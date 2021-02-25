Triple-S Management: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) _ Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The insurance services provider posted revenue of $999 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $969.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.2 million, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

Triple-S Management expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion.

Triple-S Management shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 58% in the last 12 months.

