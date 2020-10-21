TriState: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The holding company for TriState Capital Bank posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.4 million.

TriState shares have decreased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.50, a decline of 42% in the last 12 months.

