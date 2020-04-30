TriMas: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) _ TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $13.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $182.8 million in the period.

TriMas shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRS