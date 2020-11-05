TransEnterix: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $814,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 40 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.63.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRXC