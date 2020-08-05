TransEnterix: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its second quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $655,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 48 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $15.87.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRXC