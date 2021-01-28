Tractor Supply: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $135.9 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $749 million, or $6.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.62 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $6.50 to $6.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.7 billion to $11 billion.

Tractor Supply shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 64% in the last 12 months.

