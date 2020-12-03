Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.89 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $10.02 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.96 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts.

Toronto-Dominion shares have dropped slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 4.5% in the last 12 months.

