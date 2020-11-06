Third Point Reinsurance: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $68.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 73 cents.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $263.7 million in the period.

Third Point Reinsurance shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.41, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

