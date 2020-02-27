The Trade Desk: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) _ The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.9 million.

The Ventura, California-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $215.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $169 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $863 million.

The Trade Desk shares have dropped nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $250.01, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD