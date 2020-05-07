The Trade Desk: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) _ The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $24.1 million.

The Ventura, California-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $160.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.7 million.

The Trade Desk shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $322.50, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD