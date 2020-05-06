The Rubicon Project: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period.

The Rubicon Project shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.62, a drop of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

