The Latest: AstraZeneca's partner in Thailand delivers doses The Associated Press June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 8:20 a.m.
BANGKOK, Thailand — AstraZeneca’s partner in Thailand has started its first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines after concerns they were behind on their production schedules for the country and parts of Southeast Asia.
Siam Bioscience says the first locally produced AstraZeneca doses were delivered Wednesday to Thailand’s Ministry of Health ahead of the June 7 start of the country’s official mass vaccination program.
