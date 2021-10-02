The Latest: Justice Sotomayor allows NYC school vaccine plan The Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 10:03 a.m.
1 of17 FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Acknowledging the limits of her own influence on the law as a member of the Supreme Court's liberal minority, Sotomayor on Wednesday, Sept. 29, encouraged citizens to work to change laws they may disagree with, like a recent Texas law that limits access to abortions. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File) Erin Schaff/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2021, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to each other during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. In Russia, it's common to get an antibody test for the coronavirus and share the results. Putin referred to his own test results while talking to Erdogan, bragging about how he avoided infection even though dozens of people around him caught the virus, including someone who spent a whole day with him. (Vladimir Smirnov/Sputnik, Kremlin/Pool Photo via AP) Vladimir Smirnov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 FILE - In this July 21, 2021, file photo, a parent adjusts her son's visor on the first day of school at Enrique S. Camarena Elementary School in Chula Vista, Calif. Parents in California on Friday, Oc.t 1, 2021, had mixed reactions to Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for schoolchildren once they're fully approved by the FDA. Some welcomed the move as a way to keep children safe and classrooms open for learning and to try to put the pandemic behind. Others blasted the decision as premature, noting there is still no vaccine approved for the youngest children and questioning whether it's necessary. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 In this image provided by the University of Utah Health, medical professionals look after a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit on July 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000. It's is a grim and frustrating milestone as the nation confronts a surge in infections and deaths driven by the delta variant and the refusal of millions of Americans to get vaccinated. (Charlie Ehlert/University of Utah Health via AP) Charlie Ehlert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 In this image provided by courtesy of Janet Baker, Danny Baker holds his daughter Haylen and niece Maggie, they were born one month apart, on March 3, 2021, in Milford, Kan. The 28-year-old seed hauler from Riley, Kansas, contracted COVID-19 over the summer, spent more than a month in the hospital and died Sept. 14. (Courtesy of Janet Baker via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of17 FILE - In this Tuesday, May 25, 2021 file photo, travelers watch a JetBlue Airways aircraft taxi away from a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. According to three people familiar with the situation who spoke on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, just as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 An Indian man, center, dressed as Mahatma Gandhi distributes face masks to transgenders on Gandhi's birth anniversary outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Rajanish Kakade/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 A student reacts while receiving a doze of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a health worker at a school in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Pakistan government started a drive to vaccinate school children ages 12 and above to protect them from the coronavirus. K.M. Chaudary/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 A student receives a doze of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a health worker at a school in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Pakistan government started a drive to vaccinate school children ages 12 and above to protect them from the coronavirus. K.M. Chaudary/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Maria Bloquert speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at her apartment in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. In Russia, it's common to get an antibody test and share the results. Bloquert recovered from the coronavirus in May, and a test she took shortly after revealed a high antibody count. She has put off getting vaccinated but wants to get a shot eventually, once her antibody levels start to wane. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Esperita Garcia, 88, who suffers from COVID-19, stands outside at her daughter's house in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Garcia was inoculate in May of this year with her first shot of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and since then she is being waiting for her second dose. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
NEW YORK — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied an emergency appeal from a group of teachers to block New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and other staff from going into effect.
Sotomayor ruled on Friday, after the teachers filed for the injunction with her on Thursday to keep the mandate from going into effect.
Written By
The Associated Press