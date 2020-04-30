The First of Long Island: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN HEAD, N.Y. (AP) _ The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The Glen Head, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.7 million.

The First of Long Island shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLIC