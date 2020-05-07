Teradata: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $168 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $434 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $452.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 22 cents.

Teradata shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.70, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

