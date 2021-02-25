Teleflex: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) _ Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76.1 million.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $711.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $335.3 million, or $7.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.50 to $12.70 per share.

Teleflex shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

