Tejon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) _ Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $333,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lebec, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

Tejon shares have declined roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.38, a drop of 10% in the last 12 months.

