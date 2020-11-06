Tecnoglass: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) _ Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $8.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Barrio Las Flores Barranquilla, Colombia-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The architectural glass maker posted revenue of $103.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.5 million.

Tecnoglass shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 38% in the last 12 months.

