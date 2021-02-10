TechTarget: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $45.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.1 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $148.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $54.5 million to $56.5 million.

TechTarget shares have risen 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $93.68, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

