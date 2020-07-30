Taylor Morrison: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $65.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

Taylor Morrison shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMHC