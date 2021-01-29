Tata Motors: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MUMBAI, India (AP) _ Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $394.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mumbai, India-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The automaker posted revenue of $10.26 billion in the period.

Tata Motors shares have climbed 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.

