Taseko: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $17.6 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $256.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2. A year ago, they were trading at 40 cents.

