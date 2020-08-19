Target, Momenta Pharmaceuticals rise; BioMarin, TJX fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $21.31 to $52.12.
Johnson & Johnson is buying the biotechnology company for $6.5 billion.
Hudson Ltd., up $2.33 to $7.46.
Dufry Group AG, the travel retailer's majority owner, is buying the remaining shares of the company.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., down $41.82 to $76.72.
The Food and Drug Administration wants more information on the drug developer's potential hemophilia treatment before considering its approval.
TJX Companies Inc., down $3.09 to $54.36.
The owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other retail chains reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.
Cree Inc., down $5.13 to $63.31.
The maker of lighting products gave investors a weak fiscal first-quarter profit forecast.
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., down $1.22 to $11.06.
The company fired chief financial officer Jiong Shao a week after saying it had uncovered a fraudulent attempt to manipulate its stock.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down $3.36 to $65.70.
The Food and Drug Administration rejected the biotechnology company's rheumatoid arthritis drug.
Target Corp., up $17.32 to $154.22.
The retailer blew away Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts thanks to surging sales.