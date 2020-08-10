https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/TG-Therapeutics-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15471626.php
TG Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported a loss of $52.9 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38,000 in the period.
TG Therapeutics shares have increased 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGTX
