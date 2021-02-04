T-Mobile: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $750 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $20.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.97 billion.

T-Mobile shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $130.60, an increase of 60% in the last 12 months.

