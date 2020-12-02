Synopsys: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $197.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $664.3 million, or $4.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.44 to $1.49. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $935 million to $965 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $963.1 million.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.23 to $6.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $4 billion to $4.05 billion.

Synopsys shares have climbed 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $224.72, a rise of 66% in the last 12 months.

_____

