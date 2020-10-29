Superior Uniform: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) _ Superior Uniform Group Inc. (SGC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seminole, Florida-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $127.7 million in the period.

Superior Uniform shares have increased 73% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 60% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGC