Sunoco LP: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $100 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

Sunoco LP shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.38, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUN