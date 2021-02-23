Summit Materials: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $35.2 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The construction materials producer posted revenue of $624.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $571.9 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $517.8 million.

Summit Materials shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.15, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUM