Store Capital: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Store Capital Corp. (STOR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $115.1 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 46 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $54.7 million, or 21 cents per share.

The retail real estate investment trust posted revenue of $172.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $161.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $463 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $644.5 million.

Store Capital expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.90 to $1.96 per share.

The company's shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.86, a fall of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STOR