Stifel: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $188.5 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had earnings of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.06 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $503.5 million, or $4.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.75 billion.

Stifel shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

